Anhra Pradesh: Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana is being implemented well in Srikakulam district, says official

November 18, 2022 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Union government’s Under Secretary Arunkumar Saigal on Friday said that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana scheme was being implemented perfectly in Srikakulam district. He visited storage points located in Arasavalli and later interacted with the beneficiaries.

Speaking to media here, he said that the Union government was distributing 5 kg of rice to each eligible person in the backdrop of COVID-19 and the scheme was being implemented without any hindrances with the active role of the district officers.

He said that the distribution of rice at the doorsteps of the people was a good move since it would ensure absolute transparency and prevent corrupt practices. District Civil Suppliers Officer D.V. Ramana said that the distribution of rice to 58,000 beneficiaries was being monitored very strictly. He said that the officials in all mandals were providing feedback to improve the distribution system.