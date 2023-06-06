HamberMenu
Anhra Pradesh: 42,000 quintals of seeds are being distributed to farmers through Rythu Bharosa Kendras in Vizianagaram district, says official

‘Adequate quantity of fertilizers is also being kept ready ahead of kharif season’

June 06, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Seeds kept ready for distribution at Kompalli village in Vepada mandal of Vizianagaram district.

Seeds kept ready for distribution at Kompalli village in Vepada mandal of Vizianagaram district. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Joint Director of Agriculture Department V.T. Ramarao said that 42,000 quintals of seeds of various varieties of paddy, maize and other crops were being distributed to farmers through Rythu Bharosa Kendras located in different parts of the district. Speaking to The Hindu on Tuesday, he said that the department had sent the required quantity of seeds to all mandals so that the farmers need not depend on private traders.

He said that the State government was providing subsidy also on each bag of seeds to the farmers. Mr. Ramarao said that adequate quantity of fertilizers is also being kept ready ahead of kharif season. He said that the supply of seeds and fertilizers through RBKs would check possible black-marketing. He hoped that rainfall would be abundant this year as weather forecast was in favour of agriculture activity.

