Angry villagers damage office, try to set cement factory ablaze

High tension prevailed in Budawada village when the body of Avula Venkatesh (32), who died in an accident in the cement factory, reached his home from Vijayawada on Monday. The villagers raised slogans against the factory management for the mishap. Earlier, a total of 16 workers suffered burn injuries when hot mortar fell on them at the plant in Budawada on Sunday.

Nearly 100 workers and few other locals had barged into the factory main gate with a tractor, entered the office and damaged the furniture. They set ablaze a security room and tried to set fire to the plant. Police resorted to lathi charge and dispersed the protesters. A few policemen also suffered injuries in stone pelting, but their condition is stable, said Police Commissioner P.H.D. Ramakrishna.

District Collector G. Srijana distributed ₹50 lakh to the family members of Venkatesh. She said that ₹25 lakh has been paid to those who suffered critical burns and ₹5 lakh to those who received minor injuries. Besides, the government will provide employment to a member of the deceased’s family, and provide education to their children, said Ms. Srijana.

“Instructions have been given to extend better treatment to the injured workers and special officers are appointed to monitor their condition,” Ms. Srijana told The Hindu.

