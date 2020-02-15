Telugu Desam rubbishes YSRCP criticism

The TDP has reacted vociferously to the YSRCP criticism that the Income Tax riads have exposed the corrupt deeds of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Former Finance Minister and TDP Polit Bureau member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, in a statement on Friday, said it was clear that the YSRCP did not understand the contents of the statement issued by the I-T Department.

“The former personal secretary is not related to the TDP. It is not correct to attribute motives to the party. As many as 26 inquiries were ordered against the TDP chief in the past too. House Committees and judicial inquiries were also ordered. But nothing substantial had come out, nor were the allegations against him proved,” he said.

Kondepi MLA D. Bla Veeranjaneya Swamy said that corruption was the foundation of the YSRCP.

YSRCP leaders such as Amanchi Krishna Mohan were speaking as if they were holy cows. “They seem to have forgotten that their leader is involved in corrupt practices to the tune of ₹1 lakh crore,” he alleged.

“How can the I-T raids conducted elsewhere in the country be attributed to Mr. Naidu?” he asked.

TDP general secretary Varla Ramaiah pointed out that the CDBT press release was being misquoted by the State government. It merely said that ₹2,000 crore worth foreign transactions had been done by evading taxes.

How can Ministers such as Botcha Satyanarayana, V. Srinivas, Ch. Sriranganatha Raju, and Muttamsetti Srinivas attribute it to Mr. Naidu, he asked.