ANGRAU’s 50th convocation today

The 50th annual convocation of ANGR Agricultural University will be held at Mahati Auditorium in Tirupati on Tuesday. Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would virtually grace the occasion.

ANGRAU Vice-Chancellor A. Vishnuvardhan Reddy, speaking to mediapersons at S.V. Agricultural College at Tirupati, said the varsity always strived for excellence in academics and scientific research since its inception in 1964.

Over the decades, the university had witnessed a great deal of reforms in the academics, be it introduction of new courses from time to time or undertaking advanced research in various fields of agriculture.

The university has so far awarded degrees to 34,490 candidates.

In view of the COVID-19 restrictions, the convocation would be celebrated at the auditorium with a limited presence of 150 members. The Vice-Chancellor said that only the PhD candidates would be allowed to receive their degrees in person.