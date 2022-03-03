 ANGRAU, YVU to hold convocations today

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will preside over the programmes in virtual mode

The Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU) is conducting its 51 st convocation in Tirupati on Friday. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will preside over the session in virtual mode, while Vice-Chancellor A. Vishnuvardhan Reddy will conduct the proceedings at the Mahati Auditorium.

About 635 graduates, post-graduates and Ph.D. scholars will receive their degrees at the convocation. National Rainfed Area Authority (NRAA) Chief Executive Officer Ashok Dalwai will deliver the convocation address. He will be conferred with a honorary doctorate in recognition of his contribution to the field of agriculture on the occasion.

Similarly, the Yogi Vemana University (YVU) is organising its ninth and tenth convocations at the Vemanapuram campus in Kadapa on Friday. The Governor will virtually preside over the session, while Vice-Chancellor M. Surya Kalavathi will conduct the proceedings.

Cyient Limited founder chairman and technocrat B.V.R. Mohan Reddy will deliver the convocation address and receive a honorary doctorate.