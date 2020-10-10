ANGRAU to hold seed mela in May every year

Focus will be on research and productivity of rice, oil seeds, pulses, cereals: V-C

Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University will hold an annual seed mela before the onset of kharif season, said Vice-Chancellor Adala Vishnuvardhan Reddy.

“The seed mela will be held on the ANGRAU premises at Lam in Guntur district probably in the third week of May, well before the start of the agricultural season. We will provide the best varieties of seed produced as a result of years of research, and will hand-hold the farmers throughout the year,” Dr. Reddy said.

With the availability of quality seed remaining one of the core concerns to the farming community, the university will start seed germination centres in farms. Farmers would form seed cooperative societies and produce seeds under the supervision of Rythu Bharosa Kendras. The university will transfer the technology to the farmers through the RBKs using smart televisions and other communication technologies.

“We are also mulling to start business incubation centres in which the farmers can also directly sell the seed produced under the supervision of the university. We will guide the farmers in adapting to different climates, weather patterns and market interventions and we will start by producing seed in about 3,000 to 5,000 acres,’’ said Dr. Reddy.

Rice production

Stating that Andhra Pradesh was the largest rice producing State in the country, with over a third of rice produced in the State, Dr. Reddy said that the popular BPT-5204, produced at Bapatla Agricultural College, was known for its taste the world over. Andhra Pradesh was truly the rice bowl of the country with over one-third acreage of 42 million hectares in the country.

Soon after taking charge, Dr. Reddy began to focus on teaching and research facilities in the university. The university has 47 research stations across the State. Rice, groundnut, pulses, oil seeds and cereals would continue to get maximum support . Presently ranked 31st across the country, ANGRAU would continue to improve its performance in teaching and research, added the Vice-Chancellor.