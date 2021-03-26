ANGRAU scientists get patent for granular jaggery

VISAKHAPATNAM

An innovative technology for preparation of granular jaggery, developed by scientists of Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University (ANGRAU) at All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Post-Harvest Engineering Technology (PHET), at Regional Agriculture Research Station (RARS), Anakapalle, here, has bagged a patent.

ANGRAU Vice-Chancellor A. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy announced this at the Kisan Mela-cum-technology and machinery demonstration mela at RARS, Anakapalle, on Thursday. The Vice-Chancellor and Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath participated as guests at the mela.

The patent for ‘machinery and process of manufacturing of cane jaggery in crystal form’ was granted to Dr. S. Ramakrishna, retired Principal Scientist, AICRP on PHET, RARS, Anakapalle, Dr. A. Padma Raju, retired Director Research/Vice-Chancellor, Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University and Dr. P.V.K. Jagannadha Rao, Principal Scientist and Head, AICRP on PHET, RARS, Anakapalle.

Sugarcane jaggery is a traditional sweetener with high medicinal value, which has minerals, vitamins, proteins and reducing sugars along with sucrose. The inherent moisture content present in the traditional solid jaggery leads to development of microbes causing spoilage and limiting its shelf life for a period of three to four months. This is coming in the way of jaggery exports, despite its high quality, says Dr. Jagannadha Rao.