ANGRAU releases new rice varieties for Kharif

The Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU) has released a few varieties of rice that are suitable for Andhra Pradesh. The varieties are MTU 1271, BPT 2846, BPT 2841 and NLR 3238. The ANGRAU has kept the foundation seed of most sought-after varieties, and those varieties that are suitable for soil conditions and withstand pests.

When contacted, ANGRAU Principal Scientist T. Srinivas said that MTU 1271 variety was developed as an alternative to BPT 5204, which is popularly known as ‘Samba Mahsuri’. The MTU 1271 is a high-yielding variety, non-logging, semi-dwarf, and the crop duration is 140 days. The variety is suitable for Kadapa, Kurnool, Chittoor, Tirupati, Nandyal and coastal districts such as Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Vizianagaram. The MTU 1271 yields 2.8 to 3 tonnes per acre on an average, he said.

The BPT 2846 variety is also another alternative to the Samba Mahsuri. It yields two tonnes per acre on average. The BPT 2841 duration is 130–135 days. It yields 2.4 tonnes per acre. A single polish rice is likely to fetch ₹200 per kg on digital marketing. It is suitable for all places. A new variety of paddy, NLR-3238, developed by scientists at Agriculture Research Station, Nellore, is yielding good results on par with the popular variety BPT 5204. NLR-3238 comes with a comparatively higher zinc composition (22.5 per cent) in the grain and is sustainable and viable to cultivate in all seasons, he added.

According to information, the government targeted achieving a crop coverage of paddy in 15.88 lakh hectares in 2022 Khariff. But, the achievement was 15.52 lakh hectares. This year (2024), the paddy production is estimated to be 85.47 lakh MT. The total area sown in the State was 34.62 lakh hectares in 2022 Kharif. Of this, the target for paddy was 16.30 lakh hectares but was sown in 15.59 lakh hectares.

As per the action plan for 2024 Kharif, 24 types of crops are part of the action plan, while paddy would be a major crop as it is estimated to be cultivated in 15.12 lakh hectares against the total crop coverage.

