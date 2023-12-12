HamberMenu
ANGRAU Inter-collegiate Meet begins in Tirupati

December 12, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Vice-Chancellor D. Bharathi inspecting a guard of honour from cadets at the inauguration of ANGRAU meet in Tirupati on Tuesday.

The second phase of the Inter-collegiate Sports, Games, Cultural and Literary Meet Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU) 2023-24 kicked off at Sri Venkateswara Agricultural College (SVAC) campus here on Tuesday.

Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) vice-chancellor Depuru Bharathi, who was the chief guest, advocated the need for physical and mental fitness among students to actively pursue their goals. “Active participation in such sports and literary competitions will energise the students to focus on their careers,” she suggested.

ANGRAU dean (student affairs) P. Sambasiva Rao explained the steps taken on the campus to make the four-day event a success. ANGRAU EC member P.V. Satya Gopal and SVAC associate dean G. Prabhakar Reddy welcomed the 678 participating students, who had arrived from the various agricultural, agri engineering, food science and technology colleges across the State.

