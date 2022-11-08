ANGRAU incubator in Tirupati to help ‘agripreneurs’ float startups

The last date for submitting the filled-in applications is December 15

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI
November 08, 2022 18:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Agri Business Incubator of the Acharya N. G. Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU) located at the Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS), Tirupati, invites applications from the fifth cohort of aspiring ‘agripreneurs’ wishing to float agri-startups with innovative ideas.

The incubator Rashtriya Krishi Vigyan Yojana- Remunerative Approaches for Agriculture and Allied Sectors Rejuvenation (RKVY– RAFTAAR) has already completed four cohorts and nurtured more than 160 entrepreneurs and funded 41 startups with a sanctioned grant of ₹2.88 crore so far.

According to Associate Director of Research P. Rajasekhar Reddy, the programme provides an opportunity to students, young entrepreneurs and farmers, irrespective of their literacy levels, to excel in the fields of agriculture and allied sectors.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the two flagship programmes, ‘Sankalp 2022 ver 2.0’ is a pre-seed-funding programme meant for those having innovative ideas who have to convert it into a prototype and validate the same. A two-month training programme will be conducted for them and a monthly stipend of ₹10,000 will be given to the participants.

The second scheme ‘Samvruddhi 2022 ver 2.0’ is a seed stage programme meant for already-registered startups that are ready for upscaling. After selection by a national-level committee, the startups will get a financial aid of up to ₹25 lakh, said Principal Investigator and Chief Executive Officer P. Bala Hussain Reddy.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The application forms are available at www.angrauabitpl.org. The last date for submitting the filled-in applications is December 15.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Tirupati
agriculture

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app