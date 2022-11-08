ANGRAU incubator in Tirupati to help ‘agripreneurs’ float startups

The last date for submitting the filled-in applications is December 15

The Agri Business Incubator of the Acharya N. G. Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU) located at the Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS), Tirupati, invites applications from the fifth cohort of aspiring ‘agripreneurs’ wishing to float agri-startups with innovative ideas.

The incubator Rashtriya Krishi Vigyan Yojana- Remunerative Approaches for Agriculture and Allied Sectors Rejuvenation (RKVY– RAFTAAR) has already completed four cohorts and nurtured more than 160 entrepreneurs and funded 41 startups with a sanctioned grant of ₹2.88 crore so far.

According to Associate Director of Research P. Rajasekhar Reddy, the programme provides an opportunity to students, young entrepreneurs and farmers, irrespective of their literacy levels, to excel in the fields of agriculture and allied sectors.

Of the two flagship programmes, ‘Sankalp 2022 ver 2.0’ is a pre-seed-funding programme meant for those having innovative ideas who have to convert it into a prototype and validate the same. A two-month training programme will be conducted for them and a monthly stipend of ₹10,000 will be given to the participants.

The second scheme ‘Samvruddhi 2022 ver 2.0’ is a seed stage programme meant for already-registered startups that are ready for upscaling. After selection by a national-level committee, the startups will get a financial aid of up to ₹25 lakh, said Principal Investigator and Chief Executive Officer P. Bala Hussain Reddy.

The application forms are available at www.angrauabitpl.org. The last date for submitting the filled-in applications is December 15.