Anganwadis workers stage novel protest as strike enters 27th day

January 07, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - MADANAPALLE

The Anganwadi workers and helpers of the Madanapalle division in Annamayya district stormed the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) office here on January 7 (Sunday) as a part of their ongoing strike which entered the 27th day. The agitating staff led by Andhra Pradesh Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association president Maduravani staged a novel demonstration by kneeling on the ground.

The protesters deplored that it was unfortunate that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) against Anganwadi workers. The association leaders reiterated that they would not stop their “movement” until their genuine demands were conceded.

In Chittoor, the Anganwadi workers continued their protest in front of the Collectorate. The association leaders said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should consider what happened to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa when she invoked the ESMA there. The workers cautioned that using the ESMA would work against the YSRCP government.

Meanwhile, Chittoor Municipal Commissioner J. Aruna held a meeting with the public health and engineering wings and appealed to the sanitation workers to call off their strike, citing that their problems would be looked into by the government.