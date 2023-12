December 16, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The State-wide strike launched by Anganwadi workers and helpers seeking a solution to their demands entered the fifth day on Saturday.

The Anganwadi workers launched protests at different places and raised slogans urging Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to honour his poll promise and increase their salaries.