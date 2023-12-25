Anganwadi workers stage a novel protest in Kurnool

December 25, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - KURNOOL

Anganwadi workers, who are currently protesting against the State government, staged a demonstration in Kurnool on Monday. Enacting the proverb ‘See no evil, hear no evil, and speak no evil’, the Anganwadi workers squatted in the demonstration camp by closing their eyes, ears and mouth.

There was no letup in their agitation even on Christmas day, as the workers continued to demand that the State government pays heed to their problems. CITU District Secretary Radha Krishna and AITUC City Secretary Chandrasekhar demanded that the long-neglected woes of Anganwadi workers be resolved forthwith on the lines of Telangana.

Recalling the municipal employees’ strike call from January 6, the Anganwadi workers enquired if the State would deploy ward secretariat staff for the municipal tasks as well.

