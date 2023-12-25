ADVERTISEMENT

Anganwadi workers stage a novel protest in Kurnool

December 25, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

Anganwadi workers stage a protest in Kurnool on Monday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Anganwadi workers, who are currently protesting against the State government, staged a demonstration in Kurnool on Monday. Enacting the proverb ‘See no evil, hear no evil, and speak no evil’, the Anganwadi workers squatted in the demonstration camp by closing their eyes, ears and mouth.

There was no letup in their agitation even on Christmas day, as the workers continued to demand that the State government pays heed to their problems. CITU District Secretary Radha Krishna and AITUC City Secretary Chandrasekhar demanded that the long-neglected woes of Anganwadi workers be resolved forthwith on the lines of Telangana.

Recalling the municipal employees’ strike call from January 6, the Anganwadi workers enquired if the State would deploy ward secretariat staff for the municipal tasks as well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US