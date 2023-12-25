GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anganwadi workers stage a novel protest in Kurnool

December 25, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau
Anganwadi workers stage a protest in Kurnool on Monday.

Anganwadi workers stage a protest in Kurnool on Monday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Anganwadi workers, who are currently protesting against the State government, staged a demonstration in Kurnool on Monday. Enacting the proverb ‘See no evil, hear no evil, and speak no evil’, the Anganwadi workers squatted in the demonstration camp by closing their eyes, ears and mouth.

There was no letup in their agitation even on Christmas day, as the workers continued to demand that the State government pays heed to their problems. CITU District Secretary Radha Krishna and AITUC City Secretary Chandrasekhar demanded that the long-neglected woes of Anganwadi workers be resolved forthwith on the lines of Telangana.

Recalling the municipal employees’ strike call from January 6, the Anganwadi workers enquired if the State would deploy ward secretariat staff for the municipal tasks as well.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.