Anganwadi workers refuse Collectors’ request to resume duties, continue strike

December 30, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Anganwadi workers, who have been agitating for the past 19 days against the State government’s inaction, said that they will continue their strike and refused to resume duties as per Collectors’ request. Collectors of many districts held talks with the protesting workers, urging them to call off the strike.

The Anganwadi workers and helpers are demanding increase in their salaries, scrapping the Apps, enhancement of retirement benefits, clearance of pending bills, and provision of TA and DA, among other demands.

Discussions held between the government and the Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union, A.P. Pragathiseela Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union and other associations were in vain, as the protesters remained resolute in their demand for a salary hike.

“We request Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to fulfil his poll promise and increase our salaries. How can we run our families with ₹7,000 and ₹11,000,” asked a worker, Sarada.

“Though thousands of Anganwadi workers and helpers were on roads for the last 19 days, the government is apathetic to their demands. Government is utilising their services for implementing their schemes, however, when they raise their issues, all the ministers, MLA, MLCs and other public representatives look away,” alleged an Anganwadi workers union leader.

Krishna district Collector, P. Raja Babu and NTR District Collector, S. Dilli Rao, asked the agitating workers to report for duties and distribute ration under Take Home Ration (THR) and YSR Sampoorna Poshana Scheme. When the protesters refused to resume duties, the Collectors directed the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department officials to make alternative arrangements for distributing ration in the Anganwadi Centres in the first week of January.

The Collectors, Joint Collectors, WD&CW Department officials, through video conference directed the Sachivalayam staff to take steps for distribution of ration to pregnant women and children in all the 55,607 Anganwadi Centres in the State.

Meanwhile, the protestors attempted to lay seize on the houses of the Ministers on Saturday, which led to tension in some districts.