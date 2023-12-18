Anganwadi workers gain locals’ support in many villages, intensify agitation

December 18, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Thousands of Anganwadi workers and helpers staged protests across the State on December 18, demanding that the government solve their long-pending demands.

The strike entered its seventh day and the protestors closed the Pre-schools (Anganwadi Centres). Schemes such as YSR Sampoorna Poshana, YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus and Take Home Ration (THR), aimed at supplying nutritious diets to children and pregnant women, were effected due to the strike.

Though the District Collectors held meetings and directed the Municipal Commissioners, Village Revenue Officers (VROs), Grama and Ward Sachivalayam staff and Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) of the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department to open the Anganwadi Centres, very less strength was seen in pre-schools.

The women protestors staged dharnas in front of the Collectorates, Project Director offices of WD&CW demanding that the government consider their demands.

Anganwadi workers were agitating to hike their salaries, provide pension and other retirement benefits, regularise their services, clear pending bills and other demands.

Meanwhile, villagers extended support to the agitating women and prevented the VROs, CDPOs and the Sachivalayam staff when they tried to open the Anganwadi Centres.

In some districts, the Anganwadi workers and helpers lodged complaints with the police when the Mahila Police of Sachivalayam and the CDPOs tried to break the locks of the centres.

“About 1 lakh Anganwadi workers were on roads for the last weekdays. But, there was no response from the government, instead, the Collectors were trying to open the Anganwadi Centres by force,” the AP Pragathiseela Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union leaders alleged.

“The Sachivalayam staff opened the Pre-schools by breaking the locks. But, the parents refused to send their kids to the Anganwadi Centres,” said a worker, Ch. Prasanna Lakshmi.

Leaders of the unions affiliated with IFTU, CITU and the AITUC said the strike will continue till the government considers all the eleven demands.

