Anganwadi workers launch postcard campaign as their protest enters 17th day

December 28, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The protesters send postcards to the Chief Minister urging him to fulfil the poll promises

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Anganwadi workers showing the postcards addressed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during their protest in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The Anganwadi workers and helpers launched a postcard campaign urging the government to solve their long-pending demands as their strike entered 17th day on December 28 (Thursday).

The workers and helpers continued their protest at the Dharna Chowk and raised slogans against the government.

The protestors posted letters to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, urging him to fulfil the “poll promises” including regularisation of their services, hike in salaries and enhancement of retirement benefits among others.

“We have been on strike for the last 17 days. But, the government is very negligent,” the Anganwadi workers alleged.

They threatened to intensify their agitation and launch protests in different ways if the government did not concede to their demands at the earliest.

Police forces were deployed at the Dharna Chowk as a precautionary measure.

