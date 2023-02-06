ADVERTISEMENT

Anganwadi workers in south coastal Andhra Pradesh take to the streets demanding better pay, benefits

February 06, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - NELLORE/ONGOLE

We are being denied benefits of welfare schemes on the pretext that we are government employees, whereas we are only being paid a paltry sum as a salary, says association representative

S Murali
S. Murali

Thousands of Anganwadi workers took to the streets across south-coastal Andhra Pradesh on Monday, demanding better pay and social security benefits.

The workers came in a big procession from the VRC Centre to the Collectorate in Nellore, shouting slogans in favour of their demands. They demanded that the government do away with the Facial Recognition-Based Attendance system, which they said was a major source of trouble for them due to poor network connectivity in the villages.

In Prakasam district, the CITU-affiliated All-India Federation of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers (AIFAWH) stormed Prakasam Bhavan in Ongole demanding a minimum wage of ₹26,000 as per a Supreme Court order.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It is unfortunate that we are being denied the benefits of welfare schemes including Amma Vodi, on the pretext that we are government employees. But we are paid only a paltry honorarium,” complained the outfit’s district secretary K. Ramadevi.

Anganwadi workers are toiling to ensure that nutritious food is supplied to children and pregnant and lactating women, she said, and demanded that the government supply cooking gas, which had crossed the ₹1,100-mark, as well as other essential commodities whose prices had skyrocketed. They would intensify their agitation by organising ‘Vijayawada Chalo’ and ‘Delhi Chalo’ programmes, she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US