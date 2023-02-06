HamberMenu
Anganwadi workers in south coastal Andhra Pradesh take to the streets demanding better pay, benefits

We are being denied benefits of welfare schemes on the pretext that we are government employees, whereas we are only being paid a paltry sum as a salary, says association representative

February 06, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - NELLORE/ONGOLE

S Murali
S. Murali

Thousands of Anganwadi workers took to the streets across south-coastal Andhra Pradesh on Monday, demanding better pay and social security benefits.

The workers came in a big procession from the VRC Centre to the Collectorate in Nellore, shouting slogans in favour of their demands. They demanded that the government do away with the Facial Recognition-Based Attendance system, which they said was a major source of trouble for them due to poor network connectivity in the villages.

In Prakasam district, the CITU-affiliated All-India Federation of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers (AIFAWH) stormed Prakasam Bhavan in Ongole demanding a minimum wage of ₹26,000 as per a Supreme Court order.

“It is unfortunate that we are being denied the benefits of welfare schemes including Amma Vodi, on the pretext that we are government employees. But we are paid only a paltry honorarium,” complained the outfit’s district secretary K. Ramadevi.

Anganwadi workers are toiling to ensure that nutritious food is supplied to children and pregnant and lactating women, she said, and demanded that the government supply cooking gas, which had crossed the ₹1,100-mark, as well as other essential commodities whose prices had skyrocketed. They would intensify their agitation by organising ‘Vijayawada Chalo’ and ‘Delhi Chalo’ programmes, she added.

