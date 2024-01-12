Anganwadi workers in Andhra Pradesh to continue strike as talks with government fail again

January 12, 2024 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The talks held between the State government and the Anganwadi Workers and Helpers’ Unions failed for the fifth time on Friday.

Consequently, the workers reiterated that their strike would continue until all their demands were met.

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Government Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, and Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy held discussions with the the union leaders.

Addressing the media later, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy alleged political interference in the strike, and said that the government would make alternative arrangements if the protesters did not join duty immediately.

“The government will make fresh recruitments to prevent disruption in services to pregnant women and children in the Anganwadi centres,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said.

The government agreed to enhance the retirement benefits, he said, and added that it would increase the salaries later. But the union leaders insisted that the same be given in writing, which the government refused.

Those who represented the striking workers in the talks were V.R. Jyothi, State general secretary of the A.P. Pragathiseela Anganwadi Workers and Helpers’ Union (affiliated to IFTU), K. Subbaravamma, State general secretary of the A.P. Anganwadi Workers and Helpers’ Union (affiliated to CITU), and J. Lalitha, State general secretary of the A.P. Anganwadi Workers and Helpers’ Association (affiliated to AITUC).

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Jyothi said the four-hour talks with the government failed as it did not agree to increase the salaries.

“The strike will continue in all the districts as our main demand has not been met,” Ms. Lalitha said.

