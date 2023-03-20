Anganwadi workers in Andhra Pradesh hold ‘Chalo Vijayawada’, demand payment of salaries

March 20, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The members of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association organised ‘Chalo Vijayawada’, demanding payment of salaries and solutions to other pending problems in the State.

Thousands of Anganwadi workers and helpers reached the Dharna Chowk and staged a protest on March 21 (Monday). The Anganwadi workers complained that they had not got their salaries for the last two months. They demanded that the government must clear the pending bills and increase their wages.

“A worker is drawing ₹11,500 per month, while a helper is getting ₹7,000. We request the government to hike the salaries of Anganwadi workers and helpers,” said Rani, an Anganwadi worker.

“The workers and helpers are purchasing vegetables and groceries to prepare food at the Anganwadi centres as the government is not clearing the bills. For how many days can we purchase the vegetables and groceries from our own pockets and supply food to children?” asked Swaroopa, an Anganwadi helper.

Even as the Anganwadi workers did not create any law and order problem, hundreds of them were arrested, Ms. Rani alleged.