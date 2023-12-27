GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anganwadi workers demanding regularisation of jobs taken into custody at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada

Govt. has shown no interest in resolving our issues even as our State-wide strike enters the 17th day, say Anganwadi workers and helpers

December 27, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Police taking Anganwadi workers into custody in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Police taking Anganwadi workers into custody in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Tension prevailed at Dharna Chowk on Wednesday, after Anganwadi workers tried to stage blockades outside residences of legislators demanding that the government address their issues.

Police mobilised forces at Dharna Chowk as the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) staff and sanitation workers, along with Anganwadi workers and helpers, launched protests seeking regularisation of their services among other demands.

The Anganwadi workers entered into a heated argument with the police when they tried to prevent them from staging the protest. The police reportedly took several union leaders and workers into preventive custody later.

With talks between the Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union and the State government failing to make any headway on Tuesday, the workers said that they would intensify their agitation in the coming days as there was no resolution of their issues even as their agitation entered the 17th day.

Leaders of the AP Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union and the staff surrounded the residences of MLAs and Ministers in various districts across the State.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.