Anganwadi workers confront VROs, Sachivalayam staff; close pre-schools in State

Anganwadi workers and helpers, who are on strike, prevented the Sachivalayam staff and Village Revenue Officers (VROs), when the latter tried to open the Anganwadi Pre-Schools (Centres) on Friday.

With the District Collectors directing the VROs and the Grama and Ward Sachivayalam staff to open the Anganwadi Centres across the State, the agitating Anganwadi workers confronted them.

The Collectors instructed the VROs, Municipal Commissioners and the Sachivalayam staff to open the Anganwadi Pre-Schools, ensure that the children attend schools and distribute ration under Take Home Ration (THR) and serve meals to the students under Mid-Day Meals (MDM) Schemes.

Pre-schools closed

In many villages, the Anganwadi workers and helpers had an argument with the VROs, Mahila Police and other staff, and refused to hand over the keys to them. Many Anganwadi Pre-Schools were closed as the strike continued for the fourth day on Friday.

More than 1 lakh Anganwadi workers and helpers are employed in 55,607 Anganwadi Centres in Andhra Pradesh.

About 30 lakh beneficiaries, including 10.25 lakh children, pregnant and lactating mothers are being given ration and cooked meals under Take Home Ration (THR), YSR Sampoorna Poshana and YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus Schemes in the State.

The Anganwadi workers and helpers went on an indefinite strike demanding an increase their salaries, provision of retirement and pension benefits, payment of pending bills and treating them on par with government employees and other demands.

Tension

“In some villages, the Anganwadi workers refused to handover the keys to the VROs and Sachivalayam staff, who tried to open the Anganwadi Pre-Schools,” said an Anganwadi worker, Annapurna of Eluru district.

Tension mounted at the Anganwadi Centres in Krishna, West Godavari, Rajahmahendravaram, NTR, Konaseema and other districts when the VROs and Mahila Police tried to open the Anganwadi Pre-Schools by force.

“Though the strike entered the fourth day on Friday, the government did not hold any talks with the Anganwadi workers and helpers, but was trying to use force and foil the strike,” said AP Pragathiseela Anganwadi Workers and Helpers State general secretary, V.R. Jyothi, condemning the indifferent attitude of the government.

The Anganwadi workers squatted in front of the Centres on Friday, and raised slogans demanding that the government should also ensure the quality of rations being supplied to children and women.

