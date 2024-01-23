GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Anganwadi workers call off 42-day strike in Andhra Pradesh, to resume duties today

The State government agrees to hike their salaries from July and withdraw all cases lodged against the workers who were on strike for the last 42 days

January 23, 2024 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Over 1 lakh Anganwadi workers and helpers who were on a State-wide agitation for the past 42 days announced that they were calling off their strike, with the State government agreeing to their main demands late on Monday.

“All 1.06 lakh Anganwadi workers will report for work from Tuesday,” confirmed A.P. Pragathiseela Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union State general secretary V.R. Jyothi who participated in the talks with the government. Ms. Jyothi was also among the workers who had taken up a fast-unto-death at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada.

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Government Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and other senior officials held discussions with the union representatives, said IFTU State general secretary K. Polari.

“The State government assured us that it would hike salaries in July this year, and gave the same in writing. The Minister has assured to withdraw all the cases lodged against Anganwadi workers, pay salaries for the strike period and accept them back for duties immediately,” Mr. Polari told The Hindu.

Over one lakh Anganwadi workers and helpers, working at 55,607 Anganwadi centres, were on strike for the last 42 days demanding fulfilment of their 11-point charter of demands.

