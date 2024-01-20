ADVERTISEMENT

Anganwadi workers block Minister Peddireddi’s convoy, scuffle with police

January 20, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed at Uravakonda following an altercation between the Anganwadi workers and the police, on Saturday, when the agitating workers blocked the convoy of Forest Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, who is currently on a tour of the Anantapur district as the regional coordinator of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). The District Collector’s vehicle was also in the convoy.

According to information, the striking Anganwadi workers stormed the Uravakonda-Anantapur road from their hunger strike camp, resulting in a scuffle with the police, who whisked them away.

Meanwhile, certain female police officers had reportedly slapped the women workers, while one of them was rushed to the hospital after she fainted on the road. Uravakonda MLA and senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Payyavula Kesavulu reached the hunger strike camp and expressed solidarity with the Anganwadi workers, condemning the police’s alleged manhandling of the women workers.

