Anganwadi workers and helpers in Andhra Pradesh launch 36-hour protest over long-pending demands

July 11, 2023 07:11 am | Updated 07:11 am IST - MACHILIPATNAM

Thousands of anganwadi workers and helpers staged a 36-hour dharna here on July 10 (Monday), demanding that the Andhra Pradesh government must solve their long-pending demands. They also urged the government to increase the budget for Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and strengthen the pre-schools in the State.

Following a call given by Andhra Pradesh Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association, scores of workers abstained from duties to participate in the dharna. Their major demands included the provision of gratuity, hike in salaries, promotions for helpers, medical leave, clearance of bills, supply of quality groceries. They also demanded that all the welfare schemes for the poor be extended to the anganwadi staff.

The protestors alleged that government was neglecting the anganwadi centres (pre-schools) and that the bills were not being cleared regularly.

In Vijayawada, many anganwadi workers and helpers demanded that the ‘Jagananna Amma Vodi’ schemes should be extended to the children studying in anganwadis, the charges of YSR Sampoorna Poshana Scheme be increased, the mini-centres be upgraded into main centres, pension and other benefits be provided to the anganwadi staff.

The workers, carrying placards, raised slogans demanding that their long pending demands be conceded and their salaries be increased.

“We are participating in all government programmes. However, the government is neglecting anganwadi workers and helpers,” said a protester.

