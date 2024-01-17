GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Anganwadi workers and helpers go on indefinite fast in Andhra Pradesh

They have been striking for the last 37 days in support of their demands, and their talks with the government for five times have come to a naught

January 17, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Leaders of various unions representing the striking Anganwadi workers and helpers at the protest camp in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The Anganwadi workers and helpers, who had been agitating for the last 37 days, launched an indefinite fast on January 17, demanding that the Andhra Pradesh government resolved their long-pending issues.

PDF Member of Legislative Council K.S. Lakshmana Rao inaugurated the protest camp at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada.

The protesters blamed the government for not considering the genuine demands of about one-lakh Anganwadi workers and helpers in the State.

Though the State government had held discussions for five times with the agitating workers, there was no headway as the former neglected the Anganwadi sector, alleged V.R. Jyothi, State general secretary of the A.P. Pragathiseela Anganwadi Workers and Helpers’ Union.

Leaders of the A.P. Anganwadi Workers and Helpers’ Association and A.P. Anganwadi Workers and Helpers’ Union were also participating in the indefinite fast programme.

