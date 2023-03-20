Anganwadi workers and helpers detained during ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ protests

March 20, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Many Anganwadi workers and helpers were detained and placed under house arrest across Andhra Pradesh on March 20 (Monday) as the police foiled their ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ programme. The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and its allied associations gave a call for the protest programme to mount pressure on the State government to provide solutions to the long-pending problems of Anganwadi workers and helpers.

Tension prevailed on Eluru Road in Vijayawada as hundreds of Anganwadi workers staged a rasta roko near the Besant Road Junction and raised slogans demanding the that government must fulfil the promises made by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Traffic movement on Eluru Road, one of the busiest roads in the city, was interrupted for hours due to the protest.

Anganwadi workers also staged protests at Padavala Revu Centre, Lenin Centre and other areas but they were confronted by the police.

The police including women officers detained the Anganwadi workers who were protesting on the roads.

The CPI(M) alleged that nearly 2,600 Anganwadi workers and helpers were detained on Eluru Road and other locations in the city before they were shifted to One Town, Ajith Singh Nagar, Machavaram, Governorpet, Krishnalanka, Patamata, Bhavanipuram, Nunna and Ibrahimpatnam police stations. Hundreds of them were shifted to a function hall in Satyanarayana Puram and CAR grounds in the city.

The protestors raised slogans against the government and staged protests at the police stations too.

CPI(M) State secretariat member Ch. Babu Rao said that thousands of Anganwadi workers and helpers who tried to take part in the protest were arrested across the State. He alleged that applications seeking permission to stage protests were ignored by the police.

He said that an Anganwadi teacher Bujji suffered a heart stroke when police confronted the protestors. She was rushed to Government General Hospital. The detainees were later released.

The Anganwadi workers complained that they had not got their salaries for the last two months. They demanded that the government must clear the pending bills and increase their wages.

“A worker is drawing ₹11,500 per month, while a helper is getting ₹7,000. We request the government to hike the salaries of Anganwadi workers and helpers,” said Rani, an Anganwadi worker.

“The workers and helpers are purchasing vegetables and groceries to prepare food at the Anganwadi centres as the government is not clearing the bills. For how many days can we purchase the vegetables and groceries from our own pockets and supply food to children?” asked Swaroopa, an Anganwadi helper.

Even as the Anganwadi workers did not create any law and order problem, hundreds of them were arrested, Ms. Rani alleged.