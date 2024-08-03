Anganwadi worker tries to ‘end life’ in Annamayya district

An Anganwadi worker, Nagarathna, reportedly tried to end her life at Jangampalle village in Sambepalle mandal of Annamayya district on August 3 (Saturday). She was rushed to a hospital and her condition was stated to be stable.

Her husband, Veerabhadra, lodged a police complaint, alleging that Ms. Nagarathna resorted to the extreme step due to the harassment meted out to her by the local leaders.

He alleged that Ms. Nagarathna was harassed because of the family’s association with the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and that attempts were also made to demolish the house the family built under the Jagananna housing scheme during the YSRCP’s tenure.

