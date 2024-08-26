ADVERTISEMENT

Anganwadi worker allegedly sells baby in Khammam, absconding from RIMS Ongole

Updated - August 26, 2024 09:58 pm IST

Published - August 26, 2024 09:22 pm IST - ONGOLE

Ponnalur police trace the female baby at Kallur of Khammam district in Telangana; CWC readmits the infant to RIMS

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Officials handing over the rescued baby to Anganwadi staff and hospital authorities for medical examination in Ongole on Monday.

In a shocking incident, an Anganwadi worker, B. Manjula, who was admitted to RIMS (Government General Hospital Ongole), allegedly sold her newborn baby, after leaving the hospital against the medical advise.

Following a complaint, the Ponnalur police registered a case and took up investigation. As per the police, Ms. Manjula delivered a female baby at the Area Hospital in Kandukur on August 21. Doctors referred both mother and baby to RIMS, but on August 24, the mother was missing from her bed.

District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) P. Dinesh Kumar stated that the Ponnalur police traced the baby at Kallur of Khammam district, Telangana. “Through the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), the infant was readmitted to RIMS on Monday and is currently in the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) and is doing fine,” said CWC member D. Neelima Vamshi Latha.

Speaking to The Hindu on Monday, RIMS Superintendent G. Durga Devi said that the mother and baby were reported missing to District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) on August 25 (Sunday). “Ms. Manjula was admitted without any attendant. She has not been traced so far,” she added.

State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) member B. Padmavathi stated that speculations suggest that Ms. Manjula had sold her child for ₹10,000 to a couple in Khammam district. Prakasam district Superintendent of Police (SP) A.R. Damodar said that police are investigating the case from all angles.

