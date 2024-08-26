Anganwadi worker allegedly sells baby in Khammam, absconding from RIMS Ongole

In a shocking incident, an Anganwadi worker, B. Manjula, who was admitted to RIMS (Government General Hospital Ongole), allegedly sold her newborn baby, after leaving the hospital against the medical advise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a complaint, the Ponnalur police registered a case and took up investigation. As per the police, Ms. Manjula delivered a female baby at the Area Hospital in Kandukur on August 21. Doctors referred both mother and baby to RIMS, but on August 24, the mother was missing from her bed.

District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) P. Dinesh Kumar stated that the Ponnalur police traced the baby at Kallur of Khammam district, Telangana. “Through the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), the infant was readmitted to RIMS on Monday and is currently in the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) and is doing fine,” said CWC member D. Neelima Vamshi Latha.

Speaking to The Hindu on Monday, RIMS Superintendent G. Durga Devi said that the mother and baby were reported missing to District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) on August 25 (Sunday). “Ms. Manjula was admitted without any attendant. She has not been traced so far,” she added.

State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) member B. Padmavathi stated that speculations suggest that Ms. Manjula had sold her child for ₹10,000 to a couple in Khammam district. Prakasam district Superintendent of Police (SP) A.R. Damodar said that police are investigating the case from all angles.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.