Anganwadi centres timings change in view of increasing heat

April 03, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In view of the increasing temperatures, NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao on April 3 (Wednesday) announced that the working hours at Anganwadi centres in the district have been changed, and that the new timings would be in effect from April 4 to May 31.

The new timings are from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and children would be sent home after lunch. He said summer holidays have been declared for Anganwadi workers from May 1 to 15 and for Anganwadi helpers from May 16 to 30. However, there should be no interruption in the provision of nutrition kits to children during the month of May, the Collector said, urging people to take all measures to protect their children from the summer heat.