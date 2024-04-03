GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Anganwadi centres timings change in view of increasing heat

April 03, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the increasing temperatures, NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao on April 3 (Wednesday) announced that the working hours at Anganwadi centres in the district have been changed, and that the new timings would be in effect from April 4 to May 31.

The new timings are from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and children would be sent home after lunch. He said summer holidays have been declared for Anganwadi workers from May 1 to 15 and for Anganwadi helpers from May 16 to 30. However, there should be no interruption in the provision of nutrition kits to children during the month of May, the Collector said, urging people to take all measures to protect their children from the summer heat.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / weather

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.