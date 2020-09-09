Anganwadi centres in for a major facelift

Provide kindergarten facilities under Nadu-Nedu, Jagan tells officials

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that anganwadi centres will get a major facelift under the Nadu-Nedu scheme and directed the officials not to compromise on quality of works.

During a review meeting at his camp office here on Wednesday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the Education Department officials to study the curriculum in the kindergarten schools and ensure implementation of best practices at the anganwadi centres.

“Ensure that facilities such as toilets with running water and drinking water are in place. Take up minor / major repairs, electrification, and kitchen works. Provide refrigerator, furniture, green board, 55 inch television, paintings on walls and a play zone at all the anganwadi centres,” he said.

New buildings

The Chief Minister said that newly formed advisory committee and curriculum committees should monitor the quality of food, sanitation and bathrooms at the anganwadi centres. Impart proper training for anganwadi teachers, he said, and added that 27,438 new buildings should be constructed. Of them, 17,984 buildings would be constructed in the first phase and 9,454 in the second phase.

Under Nadu-Nedu, identification of land should be completed by September 30, he said. “Anganwadi development committees should be set up, material should be procured and other works should be completed and construction should start by December 1 and completed by June 30, 2021,” the Chief Minister said.

YSR Pre Primary schools

Referring to the YSR Pre Primary schools, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that SAADHANA, a mobile application, had been developed to impart online training in spoken English for anganwadi workers, helpers, and supervisors of Mahila Shakti Kendras. The Chief Minister said steps should be taken to open YSR Pre Primary (PP-1 and PP-2) schools in the second week of November.

Minister for Women and Child Development T. Vanitha, Minister for HRD A. Suresh, Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, Principal Secretary B. Rajasekhar, and Commissioner Vadrevu Chinna Veerabhadra were present.