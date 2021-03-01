Andhra Pradesh

Anganwadi ayah dies

Staff Reporter VIJAYAWADA 01 March 2021 00:41 IST
Updated: 01 March 2021 00:41 IST

She took second dose of vaccine, probe ordered

An anganwadi ayah, Mohammad Gulshad Begum (35), who took the second dose of vaccine against COVID-19, died on Saturday night.

Penamaluru Primary Health Centre (PHC) medical officer has been directed to inquire into the cause of the death and submit a report, said the officials.

Ms. Gulshad Begum took the second dose of the vaccine at the Government Health Sub-Centre, Poranki, on Vijayawada outskirts on February 24. She took the first dose on January 25.

Advertising
Advertising

A resident of Siddiqui Nagar, she reportedly collapsed suddenly at her home and her family members rushed her to a private hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Following a complaint lodged by her husband Md. Thasleem, the Penamaluru police registered a case under Section 174 CrPc, CI Satyanarayana said on Sunday.

She was working at Kanuru and had two children. Investigation is on, the CI said.

Comments
More In Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Read more...