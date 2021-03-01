Anganwadi ayah dies

An anganwadi ayah, Mohammad Gulshad Begum (35), who took the second dose of vaccine against COVID-19, died on Saturday night.
Penamaluru Primary Health Centre (PHC) medical officer has been directed to inquire into the cause of the death and submit a report, said the officials.
Ms. Gulshad Begum took the second dose of the vaccine at the Government Health Sub-Centre, Poranki, on Vijayawada outskirts on February 24. She took the first dose on January 25.
A resident of Siddiqui Nagar, she reportedly collapsed suddenly at her home and her family members rushed her to a private hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.
Following a complaint lodged by her husband Md. Thasleem, the Penamaluru police registered a case under Section 174 CrPc, CI Satyanarayana said on Sunday.
She was working at Kanuru and had two children. Investigation is on, the CI said.
