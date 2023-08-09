ADVERTISEMENT

Angallu rioting case | Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu booked as Accused 1

August 09, 2023 03:50 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

Further, Chandrababu Naidu is named as A7 at Mulakalacheruvu police station, in connection with rioting incidents during his visit to Annamayya district on August 4.

K Umashanker
TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Annamayya district police on August 9 registered criminal cases against Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and named him as A1 (Accused 1) at Mudiveedu police station and as A7 at Mulakalacheruvu police station in connection with rioting incidents during his visit to the district on August 4.

Annamayya district SP R. Gangadhara Rao told the media in Rayachoti that during Mr. Naidu’s visit to the district on August 4, his itinerary was modified without police permission. At Angallu village, when a local YSRCP leader Umapathy along with a group of public reached Angallu to give a memorandum to Mr. Naidu, the TDP cadres resorted to violence against the YSRCP cadres, leading to injuries to several of them. The agitators also tried to attack the police. The SP said that the TDP chief also made derogatory remarks at local MLA of Tamballapalle, P. Dwarakanatha Rddy, who is the younger brother of Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy. 

Based a complaint from Mr. Umapathy, criminal cases were booked against Naidu as A1. The Sections included 307/and 154 of the IPC. The SP said so far no arrests were made in the Angallu incident. Similarly, based on complaint at Mulakalacheruvu police station pertaining to Mr. Naidu's alleged derogatory remarks and instigating the cadres to resort to rioting, he was booked as A7.

Meanwhile, with the police booking Mr. Naidu as A1 in the Angallu incident, sharp reactions from the TDP cadres across the Rayalaseema districts generated, condemning the decision.

