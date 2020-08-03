Andhra Pradesh CM launches ‘E-Raksha Bandhan’, online training on cyber crimes

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. File

VIJAYAWADA

03 August 2020 16:03 IST

As many as 1 lakh women, girls and the general public would be trained through ‘E-Raksha Bandhan’ up to August 31

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched ‘E-Raksha Bandhan’, aimed at creating awareness among the public on Cybercrimes across the State, through a video link on Monday.

The Andhra Pradesh Police, Crime Investigation Department (CID), FM Radio, Cyber Crime Prevention Against Women and Children (CCPWC), Cyber Peace Foundation and other organisations are organising the month-long online awareness drive.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, A.P. Women Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma, Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang, Additional DG (CID) P.V. Sunil Kumar and other officials attended the programme.

As many as 1 lakh women, girls and the general public would be trained through ‘E-Raksha Bandhan’ up to August 31. Webinars, workshops, debates, essay writing, quiz and slogan writing competitions will be conducted every day on different topics from 11 a.m. to 12 noon every day, the DGP said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister listed out the steps being taken by the government to prevent crime against women. He said the Disha Police Stations are doing a good job and investigation of 167 cases relating to crime against women have been completed and chargesheets have been filed in the courts, he said.

He asked the victims to complain through Disha APP and in Disha Police Stations on harassment and cybercrimes.

Live streaming of the programmes will be available every day at 11 a.m. on Youtube, said Mr. Sunil Kumar.