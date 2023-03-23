Andhra’s W&CD Dept. to celebrate Poshan Pakhwada-2023

March 23, 2023 07:21 am | Updated 07:21 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department will celebrate ‘Poshan Pakhwada-2023’ across the State.

‘Poshakahara Melas’, millet exhibitions, debates, rallies, growth monitoring drives, 2K-run, diet consultation camps, cooking contests, and sensitisation programmes on nutritious diets will be conducted in villages for pregnant and lactating women and adolescent girls for ten days.

Events will be conducted in association with Agriculture, MEPMA, Health and Family Welfare, Rythu Sadhikara Samstalu, Tribal Welfare, Grama and Ward Sachivalayams, Social Welfare, SERP, School Education and other line departments.

Local public representatives, ANMs, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, Self Help Group (SHG) members, Home Science College faculty and students and officers of various departments should be involved in the programmes.

Speaking to The Hindu on Wednesday, WD&CW NTR District Project Director G. Uma Devi said that essay-writing competitions will be conducted for students and community sensitisation programmes will be conducted on taking millets and protein diet during the Poshan Pakhwada.

‘Well Baby Shows’ will be conducted and millet food product expos will be organised in all the villages in NTR District. Prizes would be distributed to the winners of essay writing, cooking contest, well baby show and other events, Ms. Uma Devi said.