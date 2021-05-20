Andhra’s GSDP rises to 1.58%, State moves up in SDG rankings

The Socio Economic Survey brought out by the Planning Department revealed that per capita income of the State increased to ₹1.70 lakh per annum in 2020-2021 as against ₹1.68 lakh in 2019-20.

Andhra Pradesh has registered a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of 1.58%, which is higher than last year's negative growth of national GDP of -3.80%.

The all India per capita income for 2019-20 stands at ₹1.34 lakh per annum.

The SES also came out with some interesting findings about the progress of the State in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The State has improved its position from 4th rank to 3rd in 2019 in the overall SDG ranking across the country.

In the latest rankings by NITI Aayog, Andhra Pradesh secured 1st rank in two SDGs- goal no.6 (clean water and sanitation) and goal-16 (peace, justice and strong institutions), 2nd rank in goal-3 (good health), goal-8 (decent economic growth), goal-13 (climate change) and goal-14 (life below water) and 3rd rank in goal-1 (eradication of poverty).

On the other hand, the long march towards achieving total literacy continues as the literacy rate of the State stands at 67.35%, which is way below the national average of 72.98%.

The State was able to achieve a marginal increase after a sustained effort in improving literacy.

Schemes like Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena have benefited students in pursuing quality higher education.

Under Jagananna Ammavodi, a financial assistance of ₹15,000 per year is provided to 44.50 lakh women amounting to ₹6,673 crore.

Under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, teaching - learning material was distributed to 42.34 lakh beneficiaries and mid deal given to 36.88 lakh students under Jagananna Gorumuddha scheme.

The State’s health system has been revamped under the YSR Aarogyasri scheme benefiting 1.44 crore families whose annual income is below ₹5 lakh.

Under the scheme, 1,577 network hospitals were empanelled and 2,436 procedures were covered.

In 2020-21, the scheme benefited 5.33 lakh patients to the tune of ₹1902.35 crore.