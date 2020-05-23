Andhra witnesses one more death, 47 fresh COVID-19 cases

VIJAYAWADA

23 May 2020 14:21 IST

In the past month, one death per day and 61 fresh cases have been registered on an average

The State has witnessed one more death due to COVID-19 during the past 24 hours.

The death toll has gone up to 55 which is 2.06% of the total cases so far.

With 47 fresh cases, the State’s COVID-19-positive cases tally has reached 2,714 including 153 migrants and 48 persons having recovered during the past day.

Five of the fresh cases are linked to Koyembedu wholesale market, as per the bulletin by the Health Department.

So far, 1,804 persons have recovered and were discharged from hospitals while 854 are in hospitals.

Excluding the migrant cases as many as 2,561 positive cases were reported so far and 727 patients are undergoing treatment.

Daily cases are being reported in large numbers without any respite since the past several days even as the lockdown has been relaxed in most of the areas in the state.

At the same time, the Health Department has stopped revealing details of fresh cases at district and some of the district administrations too stopped issue details about cases officially.

The latest death was reported by Krishna district which is the third most affected districts in the number of cases and second in terms of the number of deaths. 1,901 cases were detected during the past month account for 70% of the total cases.

The government has tested 9,136 samples during the past day and so far 2.92 lakh tests were conducted.

The tests per million population have gone up to 5,486, highest in the country.