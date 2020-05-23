Andhra Pradesh

Andhra witnesses one more death, 47 fresh COVID-19 cases

In the past month, one death per day and 61 fresh cases have been registered on an average

The State has witnessed one more death due to COVID-19 during the past 24 hours.

The death toll has gone up to 55 which is 2.06% of the total cases so far.

With 47 fresh cases, the State’s COVID-19-positive cases tally has reached 2,714 including 153 migrants and 48 persons having recovered during the past day.

Five of the fresh cases are linked to Koyembedu wholesale market, as per the bulletin by the Health Department.

So far, 1,804 persons have recovered and were discharged from hospitals while 854 are in hospitals.

Excluding the migrant cases as many as 2,561 positive cases were reported so far and 727 patients are undergoing treatment.

Daily cases are being reported in large numbers without any respite since the past several days even as the lockdown has been relaxed in most of the areas in the state.

At the same time, the Health Department has stopped revealing details of fresh cases at district and some of the district administrations too stopped issue details about cases officially.

In the past month, one death per day and 61 fresh cases have been registered on an average.

The latest death was reported by Krishna district which is the third most affected districts in the number of cases and second in terms of the number of deaths. 1,901 cases were detected during the past month account for 70% of the total cases.

The government has tested 9,136 samples during the past day and so far 2.92 lakh tests were conducted.

The tests per million population have gone up to 5,486, highest in the country.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2020 2:22:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/andhra-witnesses-one-more-death-47-fresh-covid-19-cases/article31657218.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY