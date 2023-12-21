GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra ward volunteers to be paid ₹5,750 a month from January

December 21, 2023 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

Minister for Civil supplies Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao said that the salary of ward volunteers will be enhanced to Rs. 5,750 a month.

The volunteers at present are paid ₹5,000 a month. The enhanced salary will come into effect from January 1

Speaking to media on Thursday Mr. Rao said the hike in the honorarium to volunteers is the gift from the side of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on his birthday.

When asked for his response to the spate of criticism by Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan in Vizianagaram he shot back and said that Chief Minister Jagan had always respected his mother and sister. “It was the TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu who had back stabbed his father-in- law for his lust for power while Pawan has a dubious record of deceiving the women who he was married to,” he said.

