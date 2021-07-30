Andhra University to start online diploma course in yoga

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 July 2021 18:18 IST

Andhra University (AU) is offering an online six-month part-time diploma course in yoga in the Department of Yoga and Consciousness, Yoga Village, Beach Road. The university is inviting applications from the eligible candidates, who have completed Intermediate / 10+2 course or its equivalent for the course.

Director of Directorate of Admissions, AU, D.A. Naidu, in a release on Friday, said that the application format can be downloaded from www.audoa.in. Filled in applications should reach the office of the Directorate of Admissions, Andhra University, Vijayanagar Palace, Peda Waltair, Visakhapatnam-530003 on or before 5 p.m. on August 11. For registration procedure, course fee and further details, interested can visit www.audoa.in

He said that the students intake is 60 and there is no age limit. Admission will be given based on the marks obtained in the qualifying examination following the rule of reservation. Seat allotment will be done on August 14 in online mode only, he said.

“The payment of the course fee is allowed from August 15 to 17 in online mode only. After payment, the candidates can download the allotment letter and have to proceed to the department for reporting on August 18,” he added.