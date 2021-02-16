Andhra Pradesh

Andhra University to organise three-day online workshop from February 22

The Department of Civil Engineering, Andhra University College of Engineering, will be organising a three-day online workshop on ‘Urban Stormwater Management’ under TEQIP Phase - III from February 22 to 24. During the workshop, Rao S. Govindaraju, Professor at Purdue University and Visiting Professor in the Dept. of Civil Engineering, Andhra University, Nagesh Kumar, IISc Bangalore, and several others will deliver lectures. AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy and A.U. College of Engineering Principal P. Srinivasa Rao released the brochure of the workshop here on Tuesday. More than 200 participants are expected to participate in the workshop.

