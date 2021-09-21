Andhra University to launch solar thermal power project in the campus soon

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 September 2021 20:11 IST

NREDCAP officials meet Vice-Chancellor on the issue

Andhra University will launch a solar thermal power project in the campus. A team of officers led by New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) Chairman K.K. Raju met Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy here on Tuesday. The officials discussed the setting up of a solar thermal power project in three areas of the varsity to cater to the varsity’s electricity needs and for the maintenance of hostel messes and auditoriums, using Australian technology.

BOOT model

Mr. Raju said that the main motto is to make full use of non-conventional energy sources and reduce pollution. The varsity will build a one MW solar thermal power project on a BOOT (build, own, operate and transfer) model.

Chairman of Sunrise CSP India, Deepak Gadia explained how to set up a solar thermal power plant, power generation, consumption and uses. “Solar power generation could be undertaken at three locations at the Women Engineering College, AU Engineering College hostel complexes and the AU Convention Centre on Beach Road,” he said.

Mr. Prasad Reddy and AU Registrar V. Krishnamohan said that the varsity would be relieved of the burden of electricity bills by shifting to non- conventional energy sources.

Rector K. Samata, Dean of Electrical Works P. Mallikarjuna Rao and others were present.