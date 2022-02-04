Andhra University inks MoU with IOCL

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 February 2022 17:38 IST

IOCL to establish three IOCL Professor Chairs and provide training to students

Executive Director of Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) A.P. and Telangana, R.S.S. Rao, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Andhra University to establish three IOCL Professor Chairs here on Friday.

Registrar V. Krishna Mohan and IOCL officials exhanged the MoU documents in the presence of AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rao has said that IOCL would extend all its cooperation to the varsity and would provide skill training to AU students.

Prof. Prasad Reddy said that measures are being taken to make students employable and industry-ready. He explained about various developmental activities taken up in the university.

Chairman of AP State Council of Higher Education Hemachandra Reddy, who virtually participated in the event, appreciated the IOCL and Andhra University for collaboration.

Rector Samatha, Registrar V. Krishnamohan and others were present.