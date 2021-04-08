Andhra University exams rescheduled

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 April 2021 00:59 IST

Andhra University Registrar V. Krishna Mohan informed that the M.Phil./Ph.D. examinations scheduled to be held on April 8 are rescheduled to April 9, 2021.

The viva-voce scheduled to be held on April 9 is also rescheduled to April 10 in view of the MPTC/ZPTC elections. In a release on Wednesday, he also said that the examinations pertaining to B.Sc./B.A. & M.Com scheduled to be held on April 8 are rescheduled and will be conducted on April 11 (Sunday).

Advertising

Advertising