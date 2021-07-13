Andhra University degree exam schedule released

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 July 2021 20:00 IST

Director of School of Distance Education, Andhra University, K. Visweswara Rao, on Tuesday released new B.A/B.Com.,/B.Sc., examination schedule for the calendar year batch-2019. According to him, the date of notification and issue of examination applications is July 14. The tentative date for the third-year examinations is August 25 (followed by second-year and first-year) and the timing for the examination is 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The last date for receipt of applications without fine is August 16 and with a fine of ₹300 till August 21. The Director also said that the examination fee can be paid only through online from the website www.andhrauniversity.edu.in. For further details, students may contact 9963474712/0891-2844163/2754966, he said.

