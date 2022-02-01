Andhra University announces MCA admission schedule under self-support mode

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 February 2022 20:39 IST

Counselling of candidates will be conducted from 9 a.m. on February 8

Applications are invited from eligible candidates for admission into MCA (full-time) under ‘self-support’ mode, being offered by Andhra University College of Engineering(AUCE), for the academic year 2021-22. The eligibility conditions are the same as specified in AP ICET-2021, according to statement issued by D.A. Naidu, Director, Directorate of Admissions, AU.

Candidates should have passed any degree (3 years) with Mathematics as one of the subjects at the Intermediate or Degree level, with 50% (for OC) and 45% (for SC/ST/BC) aggregate marks in degree or equivalent. There are 10 seats in MCA and the fee for ‘self-support’ mode is ₹1,25,000 a year. The seats would be filled, based on AP ICET-2021 rank and remaining seats will be filled as per merit order of marks obtained in the qualifying examination.

Candidates have to pay ₹2,000 in the form of DD drawn in favour of the Registrar, AU Common Entrance Test and Admission Account, AU. Candidates can download the application form from the website: www.audoa.in

The filled-in applications have to reach the Director, DOA, AU, Vijayanagar Palace, Peda Waltair, Visakhapatnam-17, by post or in person.

The date of notification is February 2 and candidates can download the application forms from the same day. The filled-in applications have to reach the DOA by 5 p.m. on February 7. Counselling of candidates will be done from 9 a.m. on February 8.

Candidates appearing for counselling should produce their original AP ICET-2021 rank card, TC, Degree marks memo/Diploma marks memo, Degree provisional certificate, Intermediate marks memo/Diploma marks memo, study certificates from Class IX to Degree and caste certificate in respect of SC/ST/BC candidates.

More information can be obtained from the AU website www.audoa.in